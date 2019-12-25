|
|
EILER ROBERT D.
Age 74, of Shaler Township, formerly of Lawrenceville and McDonald, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved husband of 43 years of Carol A. (Tallean) Eiler; loving father of Janet M. (Richard) Mundy, Erin M. (James) Ohr and Allison C. (Patrick) Eiler-Morris; devoted pap of Jonathan, Andrew and Carys; son of the late William "Bud" and Grace (Pyle) Eiler; brother of the late Frederick Eiler and William "Red" (surviving wife Barbara) Eiler; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who held a special place in his heart. Bob was a retiree of the Allegheny County Health Department with over 25 years of service. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. Per Bob's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Capuchin Franciscan Friars, c/o The Province of St. Augustine, 227-37th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019