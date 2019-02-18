|
JOHNSON ROBERT D. "BOB"
Age 79, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Johnson; loving brother of Craig C. Johnson; survived by nephews, Brad (Lori) and Greg (Sarah) Johnson, and their families. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Bob's Life on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at La Tavola Restaurant, 1 Boggs Ave., Mt. Washington. Please contact Craig Johnson at 1-571-438-5018 or e-mail him at [email protected] if you are planning to attend. Arrangements entrusted to WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., Mt. Washington, (412-381-3345).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019