WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
ROBERT D. "BOB" JOHNSON


JOHNSON ROBERT D. "BOB"

Age 79, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Johnson; loving brother of Craig C. Johnson; survived by nephews, Brad (Lori) and Greg (Sarah) Johnson, and their families. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Bob's Life on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at La Tavola Restaurant, 1 Boggs Ave., Mt. Washington. Please contact Craig Johnson at 1-571-438-5018 or e-mail him at [email protected] if you are planning to attend. Arrangements entrusted to WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., Mt. Washington, (412-381-3345).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
