JOSEPH ROBERT D.
Age 84, passed away on October 12, 2019. He was at home with his wife, Patricia, by his side as she has always been for 57 years since their wedding on May 19, 1962. To the end, Bob was cherished by their sons, Mark, Dan, Chris and Tom; whose love, admiration and respect for their father has always been the center of their lives and the family. Bob's life was the kind of genuine, self-made success that requires tremendous talent and hard work, and changes the lives of those around him. Born to Lebanese immigrants, Abraham and Genevieve Joseph in 1935, Bob grew up with modest means but learned the value of hard work and the importance of family in his pursuit of the American dream. The first in his family to go to college, Bob followed his Chemical Engineering degree at Carnegie Mellon with an MBA from Duquesne University. Buying his first business in 1971, Bob was a self-made entrepreneur whose business success merely reinforced his top priority, Pat and their boys. An American patriot his entire life, Bob's commitment to make a difference included civic leadership positions at both the community and national level. As President of Pennsylvanian's for Human Life, Bob fought passionately for the sanctity and protection of unborn children. As President of the National Association of Arab Americans, Bob engaged with American Presidents and world leaders to advance Middle Eastern policies that would protect America and help stabilize the troubled region from which his family originated. Bob was relentless in fighting for what he believed in; and was equally relentless in loving those he engaged with. The defining relationship in his life was with Pat, his wife of 57 years and the person he always said was the 'greatest gift God ever gave him'. Their unwavering love and adoration for each other was the strength of the Joseph family and is the foundation of generations that follow, including son Mark (Cyndi) and children Tricia (Jon), Robert (Michelle), and Danielle (David), and their daughter Lucy; son Daniel (Natalie) and children Luke and Allegra; son Christopher (Stephanie) and children Logan, Courtney and Erin; and son Thomas (Lisa) and children Jordan, Justin, Jack and Jared. Bob's paternal relationship extended to beloved nieces, nephews and friends of his boys, many of which are now sharing stories of love, admiration and fond memories of his impact on their lives. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 10:30 a.m. St. Louise de Marillac Church, Upper St. Clair. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Angel Fund, at St. Louise de Marillac Church, 320 McMurray Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241 or the Employee Appreciation Fund at Friendship Village, 1290 Boyce Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019