PARISE ROBERT D.

Robert Dominick Parise, Brigadier General Pennsylvania Air National Guard, Retired of Hampshire, IL, passed away on March 3rd, 2019, at Central Dupage Hospital, Winfield, IL. He was born on December 18th, 1939 at St. Margaret's Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA; son of Dominic and Giovanna (Lepore) Parise. General Parise was dedicated to his family and a life of service to his community and country. He graduated Shaler High School in 1957 and was a 1961 graduate of Grove City College. While at Grove City College, he entered the Air Force ROTC program and upon graduation, commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force. In 1965, he served for a year in Vietnam at Bien Hoa Air Base with the 3rd Tactical Fighter Wing. His bravery during the Vietnam War earned him a Bronze Star Medal. In 1969, he left the Air Force and returned to Pittsburgh where he worked for AT&T and later Rockwell International. In 1970, he joined the PA Air National Guard 112th TFG at Pittsburgh Airport. He remained with the PA Air National Guard through his retirement in 1990 as Vice Base Commander. General Parise also volunteered at Elfinwild Fire Company from 1969 until he left Pittsburgh in 1987. During his time with the fire company, he was a Firefighter, Paramedic and past President. In May 2013, he became a Fire Trustee of the Hampshire Fire Protection District, bringing his prior fire expertise to serve his local community. He was also the former Commander of the Hampshire American Legion post 680 and was the current Commander of the Hampshire VFW post 8043. The most important part of his life was his family and friends. His highest priority as husband, father, grandfather and friend was taking care of his loved ones. He worked tirelessly to ensure the health and well being of all his family. He always treated friends as family without question. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Rita (nee Carrozza); sons Robert (Joni Ulrich), William (Kathryn Hensgen), and John (Megan Walker); he is survived by nine grandchildren; Robert, Angelina, Alexandra, Isabella, Dominic, Anthony, Celia, Gabriella, and Jaxson; he is also survived by his brother, William and Sister, Marie; he was preceded in death by Father, Dominic; mother, Giovanna; and brothers, Carl, and Albert. Funeral services will be held at KYPER FUNERAL HOME., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Visitations will be held on Sunday, March 10th, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.to 8 p.m. A memorial Mass will take place at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church on Monday, March 11th, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will be at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017 on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.