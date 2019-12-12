|
WUNDERLEY ROBERT D.
Robert D. Wunderley, age 81, of Liberty Borough, died December 6, 2019, at home. Born March 21, 1938, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late William G. and Alma Rosella (Elliott) Wunderley, and the husband of Dorothy E. (Hartzell) Wunderley. Robert was a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. Active within his church, he served as president of the corporation, elder, trustee, deacon and Sunday school superintendent. Robert was a member and past master of Masonic Youghiogheny Lodge #583. He was a member of Al-O-Mon Forest #138 Tall Cedars and their clown unit, bringing joy and laughter to children of all ages. Robert was former director of operations for Elteg Mgt. Co. Inc., at Chatham Center, for 21 years and former vice president of Equibank's building and properties division for 26 years. A life member of Liberty Borough Volunteer Fire Department, Robert served as former president, secretary and line officer of the department. He was a U.S. Army sergeant with the 336th Military Police Battalion. A disabled veteran of his country, Robert belonged to the White Oak American Legion Post #447 and to Liberty Borough Seniors, where he served as former president. A kind and gentle man, Robert treasured his family and the friends he made throughout his life. In addition to his wife, Dorothy; survivors include son, Robert Daniel (Bernice Vierheller) of Irwin; daughter, Pamela (Jerry) Kantorczyk of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Steven, Jennnifer, Tyler, Nicholas, Justin, Melissa, Sean, Joshua, Rachel and Casey; great-grandchilren, Violet, Marlee, Kieran, Ty, Katlyn and Ashlyn; sisters, Margaret DeLancey of Sellersville, Elaine (Harold) West of North Huntingdon and Faith (Howard) Snyder of North Huntingdon; stepdaughters, Debbie (Ron) Hartzell Cohen of Allison Park and Elizabeth (Josh) Pollock of Bethel Park. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith D. (Smith) Wunderley; daughter, Kathy (Rick) Cmar; brothers, William E. and Reuel, daughter-in-law, Donita Gaye; sisters-in-law, Clarabelle and Lois, brother-in-law, Don DeLancey. Family and friends will be received at WILLIG FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, December 13, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Masonic service will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, at 10 a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Military honors, committal service and entombment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions are suggested to Robert's beloved Liberty Presbyterian Church, 900 Elizabeth St., McKeesport, PA 15133. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.willingfuneralcremationservices.com