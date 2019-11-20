Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
DeRUBEIS ROBERT

Age 61, of Penn Hills, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Son of John B. DeRubeis and the late Theresa Maggi DeRubeis; husband of Tina Ross DeRubeis; father of Robert (Kimberly) DeRubeis, Jr. and Nick DeRubeis; brother of John DeRubeis, Donna DeRubeis, and the late Jeffrey DeRubeis. Robert was a Cement Mason for Union Local #526 for 30 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. A Blessing Service will follow at 8 p.m. www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
