DeRUBEIS ROBERT
Age 61, of Penn Hills, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Son of John B. DeRubeis and the late Theresa Maggi DeRubeis; husband of Tina Ross DeRubeis; father of Robert (Kimberly) DeRubeis, Jr. and Nick DeRubeis; brother of John DeRubeis, Donna DeRubeis, and the late Jeffrey DeRubeis. Robert was a Cement Mason for Union Local #526 for 30 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. A Blessing Service will follow at 8 p.m. www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019