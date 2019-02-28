|
DETTLINGER ROBERT
Age 62, of Avalon, formerly of Millvale, on Monday, February 18, 2019, passed away peacefully. Husband of Susan Dettlinger; father of Amanda Durci and Bob Dettlinger, Jr.; Pap-Pap of Kayleigh, Austin and Connor; great Grandpap of Landon; son of Robert Dettlinger and the late Laura Marsico Dettlinger; brother of Diane Birch, Paula Dettlinger, Charles Dettlinger and the late Craig and Shelley. Special thanks to Bethany Hospice for their exceptional care. A memorial service will be held at Greenstone Methodist Church, 939 California Avenue, Avalon on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019