|
|
HORGAN ROBERT DINSMORE
Age 79, of Hazelwood, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside. Beloved son of the late Timothy and Helen Dinsmore Horgan; brother of Judith (Reed) Miller of NH, Timothy Horgan Jr. of Pittsburgh, Regina (late Thomas) Egan of Hazelwood; uncle of Reed H. Miller of NH, Kerry Miller of NH and Shannon Miller of Oregon; cousin of Virginia (Walter) Brooks of Pgh. and William Horgan DDS of NH. Friends received at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD, 5106 Second Avenue 15207, 412-521-8116 on Tuesday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church, Wednesday at 10 a.m. No Flowers please. Donations to Easter Seals or would be appreciated.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019