Age 80, of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 5, 2019. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Carol Donahue; son, Robert S. (Patricia Dobosh) Donahue; daughter, Colleen Ann (John Emerson) Crockett; grandchildren, Robert P. Donahue, Ryan W. Donahue, Alina R. Donahue, and Madeline Crockett; and step-granddaughters, Cassidy, Lauren, and Morgan Emerson; brother-in-law to John and Linda Mainarich; uncle of Jean and John McAleavey, Susan and James Schwartz, the late Joan Eisel, Jayne and Harry Morris, John and Laura Mainarich, Lori and Pat Brown, and Mike and Amanda Mainarich and families. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Steven Donahue; and mother, Jeanette Mabel Victoria Donahue; and sister, Luella Jahelka. Robert was an Ironworker for 10 years for Local #3 and then for 30 years at US Steel. He was passionate about history, the Steelers, and his grandchildren. The family of Robert wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Bethany Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 12 noon at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
