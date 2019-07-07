FOSTER ROBERT DOUGLAS

Age 74, of Beaver, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Heritage Valley, Beaver with his family at his side. Born June 15, 1945, in Johnstown, PA, he was a son of the late Frank M. and Roberta Foster. He retired in from USAirways in 2003 after 40 years as Manager of Simulation Engineering. A member of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, he was also a proud veteran of the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He enlisted at 17 years of age after graduating from Central Catholic High School at the age of 16. Doug loved to travel with family and friends, especially his "Steeler Gang," his favorite places being Outer Banks, NC, and Cocoa Beach, FL. A loving husband, he is survived by his devoted wife of nearly seven years, Judy Winstead Foster. Doug was also a dedicated stepfather, known affectionately by his stepchildren as Step Dougie, to his stepson, Ray Winstead, and twin stepdaughters, Angela and Gina Winstead, all of Pittsburgh. He is survived by three sisters, Barbara (Bill Davis) Haus, Janet (Bill) Lockhart, all of Florida, Terri (Blaine) Lucas, Pittsburgh; a brother, Stephen (Russell Saray) Foster, NYC; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death besides his parents was his first wife, Christine Famolaro Foster in 2006. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church by his pastor, Father Robert Miller. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Beaver Area Memorial Library, 100 College Ave., Beaver, PA 15009 or to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the amazing staff at Hillman Cancer Center-Beaver, the Concordia Visiting Nurses, and Dr. William Ferri for the loving care given to Doug.