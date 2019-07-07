Home

POWERED BY

Services
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT FOSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT DOUGLAS FOSTER


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FOSTER ROBERT DOUGLAS

Age 74, of Beaver, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Heritage Valley, Beaver with his family at his side. Born June 15, 1945, in Johnstown, PA, he was a son of the late Frank M. and Roberta Foster. He retired in from USAirways in 2003 after 40 years as Manager of Simulation Engineering. A member of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, he was also a proud veteran of the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He enlisted at 17 years of age after graduating from Central Catholic High School at the age of 16. Doug loved to travel with family and friends, especially his "Steeler Gang," his favorite places being Outer Banks, NC, and Cocoa Beach, FL. A loving husband, he is survived by his devoted wife of nearly seven years, Judy Winstead Foster. Doug was also a dedicated stepfather, known affectionately by his stepchildren as Step Dougie, to his stepson, Ray Winstead, and twin stepdaughters, Angela and Gina Winstead, all of Pittsburgh. He is survived by three sisters, Barbara (Bill Davis) Haus, Janet (Bill) Lockhart, all of Florida, Terri (Blaine) Lucas, Pittsburgh; a brother, Stephen (Russell Saray) Foster, NYC; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death besides his parents was his first wife, Christine Famolaro Foster in 2006. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church by his pastor, Father Robert Miller. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Beaver Area Memorial Library, 100 College Ave., Beaver, PA 15009 or to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the amazing staff at Hillman Cancer Center-Beaver, the Concordia Visiting Nurses, and Dr. William Ferri for the loving care given to Doug.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now