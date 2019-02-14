Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
ROBERT E. BAIRD

ROBERT E. BAIRD Obituary
BAIRD ROBERT E.

At his Rosslyn Farms home on Saturday, February 9, 2019, Robert E., age 81. Beloved husband for 54 years of Rose Marie Baird. Loving father of Robin Baird. Per Bob's request, viewing and services were private. Bob was a 1955 graduate of Baldwin High School, a graduate of Kent State University and a former reporter for the Pittsburgh Press and the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. If desired, memorials may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028. Arrangements entrusted to the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, Crafton.


www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
