John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
ROBERT E. BENDIG Jr.

ROBERT E. BENDIG Jr. Obituary
BENDIG ROBERT E., JR.,

Age 58, after a brief battle with cancer on Thursday, March 7, 2019, of Brentwood. Son of Robert E. Bendig, Sr. (Sharon) and the late Rita A. (John) Hicky; loving brother of Lisa Kirsch, Bill (Sandra), Tim (James) and Lori Rechtorik. Beloved friend of Ray Chojnacki and Kaelan Gordon. Bob was a father, uncle, and proud Veteran of the US Air Force.  Visitation and services will be private.  Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to: www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
