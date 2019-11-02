Home

DR. ROBERT E. BERANEK

DR. ROBERT E. BERANEK Obituary
Dr. Robert E. Beranek, 88, of North Huntingdon Township, died on October 31, 2019.  He was preceded in death by brother, Edward Beranek, and sister, Elsie Hapchuk.  Husband of Betty (Miller) Beranek; sons, Robert A. Beranek (Pamela), David E. Beranek  (Tina); daughter, Lynn T. Vita (Charles); six grandchildren, Leanndra, Lindsay, Matthew, Michael, Mikayla, Jonathon; two great-grandchildren, Cayden and Layla; sister, Marian Kitta; and numerous nephews and nieces.  Visitations 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.  Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 1570 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.  Interment will follow in the Irwin Union Cemetery, Memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA  15626.  www.shirleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019
