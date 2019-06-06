BLACK ROBERT E.

Age 90, of Peters Township, passed peacefully at home with family by his side, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Loving husband of 63 years to Ruth; father of Leslie (Jason) Trow and Robert, Jr. (Nina); grandfather of Alexandra Trow and Austin (Ella) Trow. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob was born in Brentwood to Perry and Ruth (Price) Black and graduated with the Brentwood High School Class of '46. He attended Westminster College on a basketball scholarship and served in the US Navy from 1950 through 1954 as a submariner on the USS Razorback and USS Conger. Bob was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 509 (Pleasant Hills - Guthrie). After employment with Capital Airlines and Allegheny Airlines, Bob joined the Pittsburgh Division of the Alling and Cory Company where, after 35 years of service, he retired as Vice President and General Manager. For over 50 years, Bob made his home Upper St. Clair, before moving to Peters Township in 2013. He has been an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for 60 years, serving as a Deacon and Elder. Bob enjoyed playing basketball, softball, volleyball, tennis, golf, and watching his favorite teams, the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, and Pitt Panthers. He was often the life of the party with his quick wit and easy going manner and will be greatly missed by many. There will be no visitations. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 2040 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Arrangements by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood, 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.