BREEN ROBERT E. "BOB"

Age 81, of Hampton Township, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born April 6, 1937 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late John and Marguerite (Downey) Breen. He was an Air Force veteran. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Macioce) Breen; children, Marie Schaffer (Bruce Silburger); Marlene Kowalecki (Sammy); Marguerite Breen; Michael Breen (Chris); Adele Wampler (Aaron); 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Roberta Breen and sister-in-law, Lusia Breen. Preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Breen. Bob's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m., on Friday, March 8, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 9, at the King Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia. Please visit: www.kingfuneralhome.com