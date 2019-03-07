Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT BREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT E. "BOB" BREEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT E. "BOB" BREEN Obituary
BREEN ROBERT E. "BOB"

Age 81, of Hampton Township, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born April 6, 1937 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late John and Marguerite (Downey) Breen. He was an Air Force veteran. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Macioce) Breen; children, Marie Schaffer (Bruce Silburger); Marlene Kowalecki (Sammy); Marguerite Breen; Michael Breen (Chris); Adele Wampler (Aaron); 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Roberta Breen and sister-in-law, Lusia Breen. Preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Breen. Bob's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m., on Friday, March 8, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 9, at the King Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia. Please visit: www.kingfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now