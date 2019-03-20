Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Crafton, PA
ROBERT E. "BOB" COYNE


ROBERT E. "BOB" COYNE Obituary
COYNE ROBERT E. "BOB"

Age 79, of Crafton, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Son of the late John and Margaret Coyne; brother of Ronald J. Coyne; also survived by seven nieces and nephews; and 19 great-nieces and great-nephews; and his adopted family of members of the Catholic Alumni Club. Bob was a US Army Veteran and longtime employee of PNC Bank. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER - McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton on Friday at 10 a.m.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
