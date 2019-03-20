|
|
COYNE ROBERT E. "BOB"
Age 79, of Crafton, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Son of the late John and Margaret Coyne; brother of Ronald J. Coyne; also survived by seven nieces and nephews; and 19 great-nieces and great-nephews; and his adopted family of members of the Catholic Alumni Club. Bob was a US Army Veteran and longtime employee of PNC Bank. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER - McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton on Friday at 10 a.m.
schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019