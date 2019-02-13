DAPPER ROBERT E. "BOB," Sr.

Age 85, of Banksville, on February 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Joanne Elizabeth (Bentz) Dapper; devoted father of Robert E. Dapper, Jr. (Nancy), Denise Teti (Mike), and Jennifer Trojan; proud grandfather of Kathleen, Melissa, and Allison Dapper, Michael and Maura Teti, and Gabrielle and Nick Trojan. Preceded in death by sister, Betty Donnelly; and brothers, Howard, William and Edward; son of the late Nora and Howard Dapper; also survived by nieces and nephews. As an avid Pittsburgh Pirates baseball fan, Bob could always recall that he was married in the World Series year of 1960. After marrying, Bob devoted his life to his family for 59 years, which included Charles and Angela Dietrick. Bob was very proud of his children and grandchildren and cherished their many family gatherings. He obtained great joy in attending any event of his grandchildren as he was always a very proud Pap. Bob was a member of St. Margaret Parish for 50 years, where he was also a member of the Holy Name Society. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and spent his career in industrial sales, including approximately 20 years at both Graybar Electric and Globe Electric. Bob will be greatly missed due to his abundant and unconditional love. Friends welcome Thursday 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in St. Margaret of Scotland Church. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the , 444 Liberty Ave #1300, Pgh., PA 15222. www.slaterfuneral.com.