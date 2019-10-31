|
DAVIES, JR. ROBERT E. "OKE"
Of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on October 26 surrounded by family. Bob (Oke, as he was better known), was the son of the late Robert and Erma of Pittsburgh. He is survived by Pam McCarey; his daughter, Devin Davies; granddaughter, Rylee McCloud; sister, Sandi and Mike Flinn; and brother, Glenn and Mary Davies. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Keri Davies of Denver Colorado. Bob graduated from Morris Harvey College in West Virginia and taught History in Charleston for a period of time. Bob assumed ownership and became the President of Sani-Products, a pest control business on the Northside, a business started by his father. Bob strongly supported local businesses and was a past president and officer of the Pennsylvania Pest Management Association and a member of the Pittsburgh Executive Association. Bob was a lifelong Pittsburgh sports fan. He had Steeler season tickets for 40 years, attended many of their away games in Tampa, Denver, Cincinnati and Baltimore and attended five Super Bowls. He loved attending Penguin games and cheering on his favorite team. Sports trivia came easy to him. Bob loved to golf and traveled the world with friends to play across the US and in Ireland, Nova Scotia, New Zealand, Scotland and Europe. No place was too far to pursue his passion for the game. Bob was an avid story teller and was always quick with a joke. His laughter was infectious and he commanded your attention as he drew you into one of his stories including incredible detail. Bob was dedicated to his family and friends and will be remembered by all as a generous, supportive and a genuinely nice guy. There will be a memorial service held at a date and times yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Pittsburgh to support colorectal cancer research. Arrangements entrusted to the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019