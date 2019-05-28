|
|
HUHN ROBERT E.
Of McCandless Twp., on Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Mary S. O'Bryon Huhn; father of Cathy E. Koehler (Robert), Robert J. Huhn (Betsy), and Stephen P. Huhn (Teresa); proud grandfather of Aaron Koehler (Valerie), Sarah Koehler (John Toal), Jacob Koehler (Anjanette Humphrey), Ethan, Madison, Joshua, and Sidney Huhn; great-grandfather of Grant. No visitation. Memorial Service in Northmont U.P. Church Thursday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to or www.ruffedgrousesociety.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 28, 2019