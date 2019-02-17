HUNTER ROBERT E.

Age 88, of Murrysville, passed away on February 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Frances (Koza) Hunter for 64 years. Loving father of Joanne Hunter, John (Victoria) Hunter, James (Janice) Hunter, Susan (Mike) Hunter-Sivack, and Bonnie (Bill) Hunter-Praksti. Proud grandfather of Joseph (Shannon) Panichella, James (Alissa) Panichella, Samantha (Seth) Barnes, Robin Hunter, Duke (Mia) Hunter, Celeste Gable, Cavan Gable, Hayley (Joel) Peters, Jake (Marisa) Hunter, Colin Hunter, Mark (Ashly) Elcock, Andrea Elcock, Joe Praksti, Hunter Praksti, Robert Praksti, and Jack Praksti. Great-grandfather of Marisa, Joey and Mia Panichella, Ali and Emi Mikolajczak, Mikaylah and Carissa Elcock. Also survived by his sisters, Kathy Shell and Shirley Stoltz; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and his faithful four legged companion, Abby. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth (Boyer) Hunter. Robert honorably served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Following his military service, he attended the University of Pittsburgh earning his Bachelor's Degree in engineering. He went on to work for Westinghouse in Pittsburgh as a chemical engineer, before retiring in Mishawaka, Indiana after many years of service. Bob was a past Commander-in-Chief for American Legion Post 820. He was actively involved in the Monroeville Baseball Association and American Legion Baseball. In his free time, he loved to read, cook and spend time golfing. His greatest joy was the time spent with his family, friends and neighbors in "Bob's Garage". Family and friends will be received Monday from 3-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747). Funeral Service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be private at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the at woundedwarriorproject.org.

