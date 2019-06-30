Home

More Obituaries for ROBERT LONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT E. "BOBBY" LONG

ROBERT E. "BOBBY" LONG Obituary
LONG ROBERT E. "BOBBY"

Suddenly, on June 26, 2019, age 46, of Millvale, formerly of McKees Rocks. Beloved son of Josie and Robert Long; loving father of Kelly Long; grandson of the late Nellie and Anthony DiCicco, Sr.; nephew of Anthony DiCicco, Jr., Debra DiCicco-Merlina and the late Nick DiCicco and Theresa DiCicco-Vasselo; also survived by many cousins. Friends received Monday 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Service Monday 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Bobby was a truck driver with Local 50 for many years.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
