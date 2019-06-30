|
|
LONG ROBERT E. "BOBBY"
Suddenly, on June 26, 2019, age 46, of Millvale, formerly of McKees Rocks. Beloved son of Josie and Robert Long; loving father of Kelly Long; grandson of the late Nellie and Anthony DiCicco, Sr.; nephew of Anthony DiCicco, Jr., Debra DiCicco-Merlina and the late Nick DiCicco and Theresa DiCicco-Vasselo; also survived by many cousins. Friends received Monday 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Service Monday 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Bobby was a truck driver with Local 50 for many years.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019