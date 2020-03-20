MCDONOUGH ROBERT E.
On Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Loving son of the late Thomas M. McDonough and Irene Kortanek; beloved brother of Sandy McDonough, Thomas R. McDonough and Kimberly A. McDonough-Branch. Survived also by nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors Saturday, 3-7 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be a private Blessing Service at 7 p.m. In accordance with local, state and federal guidelines, O'Brien's Funeral Home will only allow 10 visitors at a time during the visitations. www.obriensfuneralhome.com