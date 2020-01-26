Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT E. SIMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT E. SIMPSON Obituary
SIMPSON ROBERT E.

Of Bloomfield, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Mary Simpson; father of the late Roberta L. Schrempf (survived by David); grandfather of Amy R. Schrempf; dear uncle of the late Meraldo Bertoni; also survived by additional nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Allegheny Cemetery Temple of Memories on Tuesday at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Robert's name to Family Hospice. www.familyhospicepa.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -