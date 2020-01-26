|
SIMPSON ROBERT E.
Of Bloomfield, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Mary Simpson; father of the late Roberta L. Schrempf (survived by David); grandfather of Amy R. Schrempf; dear uncle of the late Meraldo Bertoni; also survived by additional nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Allegheny Cemetery Temple of Memories on Tuesday at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Robert's name to Family Hospice. www.familyhospicepa.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020