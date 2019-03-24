|
SOMMERS ROBERT E.
Age 84, of Seven Fields, formerly of Plum, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019; beloved husband for 63 years of the late Violet M. (Sharer) Sommers; loving father of Linda (Peter) Scolieri and Lori (Ronald) Tominello; grandfather of Joshua (Maran) Tobin, Tyler Tominello and Sommer Tominello; great-grandfather of Kaius Tobin; brother of the late John Sommer, Hulda Wolfe, William Sommer, Edna Roup and Ellen Sommers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Sommers was employed as a superintendent at Dick Corporation, was a member of Carpenters Union Local 333 and worked recently at Manheim Auto Auction. Friends received 3-8 p.m. Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank), Plum, PA 15239 where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019