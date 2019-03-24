Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Plum Creek Cemetery.
Resources
ROBERT E. SOMMERS Obituary
SOMMERS ROBERT E.

Age 84, of Seven Fields, formerly of Plum, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019; beloved husband for 63 years of the late Violet M. (Sharer) Sommers; loving father of Linda (Peter) Scolieri and Lori (Ronald) Tominello; grandfather of Joshua (Maran) Tobin, Tyler Tominello and Sommer Tominello; great-grandfather of Kaius Tobin; brother of the late John Sommer, Hulda Wolfe, William Sommer, Edna Roup and Ellen Sommers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Sommers was employed as a superintendent at Dick Corporation, was a member of Carpenters Union Local 333 and worked recently at Manheim Auto Auction. Friends received 3-8 p.m. Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank), Plum, PA 15239 where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
