STRICKLER ROBERT E.

Age 80, of Plum, formerly of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved husband for 56 years of Gloria (Chuma) Strickler; loving father of Denise (Michael) Benson and Bonnie (Damian) Bisceglia; adoring grandfather of Timothy and Daniel Benson and Damian and Skyler Bisceglia; brother of Richard (Mary Anna) Strickler, Patricia (Richard) McCarty and the late Edward "Bunny" Strickler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Bob worked his entire career as a draftsman for Westinghouse Corporation. He enjoyed going on cruises with his wife, working in his yard and he loved spending time with his grandkids. Friends received 1 to 8 p.m. Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239 where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.