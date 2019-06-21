Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
ROBERT E. STRICKLER

ROBERT E. STRICKLER Obituary
STRICKLER ROBERT E.

Age 80, of Plum, formerly of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved husband for 56 years of Gloria (Chuma) Strickler; loving father of Denise (Michael) Benson and Bonnie (Damian) Bisceglia; adoring grandfather of Timothy and Daniel Benson and Damian and Skyler Bisceglia; brother of Richard (Mary Anna) Strickler, Patricia (Richard) McCarty and the late Edward "Bunny" Strickler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Bob worked his entire career as a draftsman for Westinghouse Corporation. He enjoyed going on cruises with his wife, working in his yard and he loved spending time with his grandkids. Friends received 1 to 8 p.m. Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239 where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.  Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
