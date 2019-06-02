Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WERST ROBERT E. "BOB"

Resident of Peters Township, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born in Piqua, Ohio to the late Robert C. and Mary M. Husband to Vivian for 46 years; father of Mark, Bettina and Rob; grandfather of Stephen and Jeffrey; brother of William and the late Richard. Bob attended Bowling Green and Ohio State Universities. Visitation will be held on Monday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211. Interment will be private in Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua, Ohio. Family requests no flowers. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
