WHALEN ROBERT E.
Age 81, of Penn Hills, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna Marie; brother of Carol (Dick) Bittner; also survived by nieces, nephews, his walking friends and Janet Sikorski. For many years Bob was an usher at St. Bartholomew Church. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8:30 p.m. Funeral Prayers Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bartholomew Church, 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019