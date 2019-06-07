MADDEN ROBERT EDWARD

Age 78, of Cape May, NJ, formerly of S.W. Philadelphia, PA, passed away on June 5, 2019. Bob resided in Mt. Lebanon, PA. He received his Undergraduate Degree from St. Joseph's University, his Master's Degree from Villanova University and his PhD from Duquesne University, where he taught Philosophy for 36 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Madden (Porter); loving brother of James J. Madden, Jr. (Marion), Kathleen Schaefer and Patricia Allen; also survived by his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Monday, June 10, 2019, 10 – 11 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by his Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to West Catholic High School, 4501 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139 or Camilla Hall c/o IHM Mission Advancement Drive, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355 or a Charity of Donor's Choice, would be appreciated. Arrgs by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com