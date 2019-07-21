|
|
MEYER ROBERT EDWARD
Age 72, on Monday, May 13, 2019, of Bethel Park. Loving husband of Pamala Meyer; father of Brooke Meyer and Rob Meyer, both of Bethel Park; grandfather of Christopher Meyer of Bethel Park and Britlyn and Bobbie Meyer, V, both of MN; son of the late Robert E., Jr. and Bessie Mae (Dale) Meyer. A Memorial Service was held privately by the Meyer family. Arrangements were handled by the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. For further details, please visit www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019