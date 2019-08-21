Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
S.S. Simon and Jude Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT EDWARD STEWART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT EDWARD STEWART Obituary
STEWART ROBERT EDWARD

Age 87, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Brookline, on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved son of the late Wilburt and Gertrude (Vermillion) Stewart; loving father of Gail, Craig, John, Elaine, Paul, Steven, Eric (Crista), the late Joseph and the late Jean Marie Stewart; brother of W. James Stewart and the late Eileen Stewart; grandfather of 13; and great-grandfather of 14 grandchildren. Friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Friday in S.S. Simon and Jude Church. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now