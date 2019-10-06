Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT EDWARD TURNER Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT EDWARD TURNER Sr. Obituary
TURNER, SR. ROBERT EDWARD

Robert Edward "Bob" Turner, Sr. of Penn Hills, passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2019. Survived by loving wife of 43 years, Carol Jean (Kenderski) Turner; loving father to Kathleen, Kelly (Russell) Seigworth, John, and Robert, Jr. (Jennifer); devoted "pop-pop" to grandsons, Jak Michael and Bret Christopher Turner; son of the late Cloyd, Sr. and Mary; brother of the late Cloyd, Jr. (Nancy) Turner; son-in-law of Donna (late John) Kenderski; brother-in-law of Grace (Nicholas) Cap; uncle to Nicholas and Anthony; nephew of Frank (Sara) Malara. He will be greatly missed by many extended family and friends. Bob served as a Navy Seaman during the Vietnam conflict. He filled many roles across 37 years of employment with Keurig Dr. Pepper. Bob bled black and gold as a dedicated Pittsburgh sports fan. Above all, nothing was more important to him than his family. He enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, and frequenting sporting events with them.  Friends welcome MONDAY 6-8 p.m. and TUESDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp 15220. BLESSING SERVICE TUESDAY at 7:00 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now