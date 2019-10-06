|
TURNER, SR. ROBERT EDWARD
Robert Edward "Bob" Turner, Sr. of Penn Hills, passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2019. Survived by loving wife of 43 years, Carol Jean (Kenderski) Turner; loving father to Kathleen, Kelly (Russell) Seigworth, John, and Robert, Jr. (Jennifer); devoted "pop-pop" to grandsons, Jak Michael and Bret Christopher Turner; son of the late Cloyd, Sr. and Mary; brother of the late Cloyd, Jr. (Nancy) Turner; son-in-law of Donna (late John) Kenderski; brother-in-law of Grace (Nicholas) Cap; uncle to Nicholas and Anthony; nephew of Frank (Sara) Malara. He will be greatly missed by many extended family and friends. Bob served as a Navy Seaman during the Vietnam conflict. He filled many roles across 37 years of employment with Keurig Dr. Pepper. Bob bled black and gold as a dedicated Pittsburgh sports fan. Above all, nothing was more important to him than his family. He enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, and frequenting sporting events with them. Friends welcome MONDAY 6-8 p.m. and TUESDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp 15220. BLESSING SERVICE TUESDAY at 7:00 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019