BRADEN ROBERT E.L. "PAT"
Age 78, of Indiana Township passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Vernon-Braden. Father of Michelle (Wade) McCulloch, Vanessa (Todd) Workman, Derek Vosachlo, Harry (Amy) Vernon, Patty Vernon, and the late Michael E. Braden. Grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of one. Brother of David E. (Oksana) Braden and Leslie (John) Shaffer. Pat served our country in the Navy during Peacetime. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. A funeral service will be held on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. in the funeral home at the conclusion of the visitation. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Riverview , c/o Moochie Donatucci, 420 11th St., Oakmont, PA 15139.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020