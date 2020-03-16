Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CREWL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT F. CREWL Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT F. CREWL Jr. Obituary
CREWL, JR. ROBERT F.

Age 69, of Carnegie, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Husband of the late Grace (Pennick) Crewl. Father of Lisa A. Crewl. Two grandchildren. Son of Margaret R. (Kapczynski) Crewl and the late Robert F. Crewl, Sr. Brother of William M. Crewl, Tina (Donald) Kaercher, Roberta Crewl and the late Linda Crewl. No Visitation. Service Private. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo J Henney Funeral Home
Download Now