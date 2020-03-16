|
|
CREWL, JR. ROBERT F.
Age 69, of Carnegie, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Husband of the late Grace (Pennick) Crewl. Father of Lisa A. Crewl. Two grandchildren. Son of Margaret R. (Kapczynski) Crewl and the late Robert F. Crewl, Sr. Brother of William M. Crewl, Tina (Donald) Kaercher, Roberta Crewl and the late Linda Crewl. No Visitation. Service Private. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020