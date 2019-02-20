CUNNINGHAM REVEREND ROBERT F.

Age 98, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, peacefully at his home with family. Born to the late F. Albert and Margaret E. (Young) Cunningham in Jeannette, PA. Survived by his wife of 76 years, Ruth (Farley) who served with him in a lifetime of Christian ministry and as his constant companion and caregiver. Survived by his children, Robert B. (Judy), Margaret Kelly (Dave), Lawrence A. (Louise), Jennis (late William) McGahee, Lance R. (Debbie), H. Scott (Sally); ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his first cousin, Carol Jean Keefer. He earned Scouting's highest rank of Eagle and attended the first National Boy Scout Jamboree in Washington DC in 1937. He was a graduate of Jeannette High School (1938), and a graduate of Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary (1945) with BA and BD degrees. Ordained by the American Baptist Churches, he served as pastor to the West Creek Baptist Church (1942-1945), West Creek, N.J., Olive Branch Baptist Church (1945-1952), Rostraver Twp., PA, and devotedly to the families of the Franklin Park Baptist Church (1952-1985), Franklin Park Boro, PA. He continued to serve churches in the Pittsburgh Baptist Association filling several roles. Viewing shall be on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at the Franklin Park Baptist Church, 2470 Nicholson Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., in the church sanctuary. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Franklin Park Baptist Church.