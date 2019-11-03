Home

ROBERT F. FETSKO

ROBERT F. FETSKO Obituary
FETSKO ROBERT F.

September 2, 1939 ~ October 28, 2019, age 80, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on October 28, 2019 at his residence.  He was born on September 2, 1939 in Homestead, Pennsylvania to the late Andrew and Susan Laskodie Fetsko. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Fetsko; daughter, Beth Kelley; son, Keith (Tracy) Fetsko; and five grandchildren, Katie Kelley, MerryBeth Kelley, Max Kelley, Chase Fetsko and Julia Fetsko. Services will be held in Florida. Arrangements entrusted to LOHMAN FUNERAL HOME, Port Orange, 1201 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32127. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
