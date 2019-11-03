|
|
JOYCE ROBERT F.
Age 95, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Green Tree, on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Grace (Buerkle-Fiedler); dear father of Mark Joyce and Patricia (Robert) Runte; loving grandfather of six; and two great-grandchildren; brother of the late Arthur Joyce and Marjorie Christy. Bob retired from Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad and was a Merchant Marine Officer during WWII. He was a graduate of Pitt University and a loving husband, a "Saint" of a dear father and grandfather, and will be dearly missed. Friends welcomed Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800). Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas Moore Church, Tuesday 10 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019