|
|
KAELIN ROBERT F.
Age 86, passed away October 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband for over 51 years to the late Bernadette; son of the late Francis and Anna Mae; loving father of Mary Ellen Lederer (Mark) and Roseanne Kaelin-Easler (Richard); and beloved grandfather (Pap-Pap) of Marie, Christine, Matthew, and Benjamin. Raised in part by Swiss- and German-born grandparents on a farm in Mt. Nebo, Pa., Bob personified discipline, hard work, and integrity, carrying that philosophy with him to his profession as a Reading, English, and Latin teacher and Assistant Headmaster at Shady Side Academy. For 37 years, he took great pride in teaching and firmly instilling those core tenets of a hard work ethic, perseverance, and a "Do It Because It Is Right' principle to middle school students. As anyone who knew him can attest, Bob said what he meant and meant what he said. And though his students may not have known his personality beyond the stern 'Mr. Kaelin,' Bob's personal character also showed compassion, spirituality, and thoughtfulness, including a surprisingly irreverent sense of humor. A dedicated family man who enjoyed a simple life, his world revolved around his wife, two daughters, and a menagerie of uncountable family pets. When he was not supporting Bernadette's penchant for frequently hosting a good party, he enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and doting on his two granddaughters and two grandsons. No visitation. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a convenient time for family, relatives, and friends. Burial will be private. Bob's family extends their sincere gratitude to the committed and caring healthcare professionals, who ministered to him in his time of need. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019