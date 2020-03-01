Home

Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services
425 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 381-3337
Age 75, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, of Oakdale, PA, Mercer, PA, originally of Arlington section of Pgh. Beloved husband of Juanita (Miner) for 52 years; loving father of Robert, Jr., Colleen Fichter, Michelle Brown, and Jason; beloved Pap of Brittany, Kristina, Alicia, Chase, Brant, Dylan, Mkenna, Derrick, Jr., and Katrina. Will be dearly missed by his family, relatives, and friends. USMC Sergeant, Vietnam War--Semper Fi. Employed with the USPS for 33 years. Friends received MONDAY, 11:30 - 1:00 p.m.  at TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. (412-381-3337) 425 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver, 15210 where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment with full military honors will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies 2:30 p.m. Condolences at: www.timothykslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
