Age 60, of Penn Hills, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Beloved son of Anthony and Lorraine (Benec) Mazzotta; brother of Cyndie (the late Mark) Henrichs, Eileen Cain, Laurie Mazzotta and Gary (Amanda) Mazzotta; father of Tony, Camille (Tim) and Megan (Anthony); Robert is also survived by his grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Bernadette Church, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
