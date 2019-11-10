|
Robert "Bob" F. Miller, of North Hills, on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born on September 24, 1929 the son of William C. & Louise (Thur) Miller. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor J. (Davis) Mille; dear father of Paula (Jim) McDivtt; proud grandfather of Danielle and Robert McNulty; great-grandfather of Kyra Good; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 on Tuesday, November 12th at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Entombment at Allegheny County Memorial Park. Robert is a proud Korean War Veteran with ranks held as a Sergeant of the Air National Guard and Staff Sergeant of the Air National Reserve. Bob is also a Life Member of the Masons with the McKinley Stuckrath Lodge No. 318, member of the Cranberry Elks No. 2249, and the Loyal Order of the Moose. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed the company of his family. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019