Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT F. MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT F. MILLER Obituary
MILLER ROBERT F.

Robert "Bob" F. Miller, of North Hills, on Friday, November 8, 2019.  Born on September 24, 1929 the son of William C. & Louise (Thur) Miller.  Beloved husband of the late Eleanor J. (Davis) Mille; dear father of Paula (Jim) McDivtt; proud grandfather of Danielle and Robert McNulty; great-grandfather of Kyra Good; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 on Tuesday, November 12th at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m.  Entombment at Allegheny County Memorial Park. Robert is a proud Korean War Veteran with ranks held as a Sergeant of the Air National Guard and Staff Sergeant of the Air National Reserve.  Bob is also a Life Member of the Masons with the McKinley Stuckrath Lodge No. 318,  member of the Cranberry Elks No. 2249, and the Loyal Order of the Moose.  Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed the company of his family. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now