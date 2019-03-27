SOERGEL ROBERT F. "BOB"

Of Longwood at Oakmont, passed away on March 23, 2019. He was 88. His loving and loyal survivors include Betty, his wife of 62 years; daughters, Linda (David) Sakaluk of Charlotte, NC and Julie (Aaron) Dunlap of Ripley, WV; and four grandchildren, Michael (Betsy) Sakaluk, Tyler (Jackie) Sakaluk, Alina (Nathan) Miracle, and Kira Samoilo. He was born in Texas on February 25, 1931. After graduating from Druid Hills High School and Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, he entered the US Air Force. He served in Germany before being discharged as a captain in 1959. Subsequently, he held industrial marketing positions with Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company in St. Louis and the Chromalox Division of Emerson Electric in Pittsburgh. He earned an MBA degree and did additional graduate work at University of Pittsburgh. After retiring from the industrial sector, he entered the academic world as a marketing professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held in the chapel at Longwood at Oakmont, 500 Route 909, Verona, PA 15147 on April 13th at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC.