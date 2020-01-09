|
WILLIAMS ROBERT "BUCK" FLETCHER
Age 76, of Penn Hills, passed peacefully on December 22, 2019. Loving husband of Yvonne; beloved son of the late Henry and Josephine; cherished father of Denise (Anthony) Allen, Twanda, Robert, Jr., Bucwaun and Shantay; dear brother of Ronald (Brenda), the late Lorraine Brown and Henry; treasured grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Calvary Baptist Church, 2629 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020