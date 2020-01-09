Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT FLETCHER "BUCK" WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT FLETCHER "BUCK" WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS ROBERT "BUCK" FLETCHER

Age 76, of Penn Hills, passed peacefully on December 22, 2019. Loving husband of Yvonne; beloved son of the late Henry and Josephine; cherished father of Denise (Anthony) Allen, Twanda, Robert, Jr., Bucwaun and Shantay; dear brother of Ronald (Brenda), the late Lorraine Brown and Henry; treasured grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Memorial service Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Calvary Baptist Church, 2629 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -