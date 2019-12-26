|
GRAZIANO ROBERT FRANCIS
Bob Graziano grew up in the Oakland area of Pittsburgh, the son of Francis and Amelia (Mercurio) Graziano. He fell in love with a girl from the neighborhood, Dorothy Blasiak, and they wed on July 16, 1951, shortly before he left for service overseas during the Korean War. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage until her passing in 2017. Bob worked for the US Postal Service his entire career, as he and Dorothy raised their family of two sons and one daughter. He was very fulfilled by his role as representative for the National Association of Letter Carriers, helping his colleagues and their families with healthcare issues. Family was of paramount importance to Bob. His children grew up having aunts, uncles and extended family around for holidays. As they grew up and had children of their own, it was always a treat to visit Bob and Dorothy and enjoy the homemade pizza and conversation. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, his sisters Frances and Margaret, and his brothers John and James. He is survived by his brother Ron; his son Robert (and Sallie) Graziano, and their children Michael (and Natalie Strobach) and Chrissy (and Jason Phillips); his daughter Marianne (and Marshall) McKeag; his son Dan (and Betsy) Graziano and their children Dan, Maria and Ben; and a large and loving extended family. Friends and family will be received on Friday, Dec. 27, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Road, in Penn Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Susanna Catholic Church, 200 Stotler road, Pgh. 15235. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, people can make a contribution to their favorite charity in Bob's memory.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019