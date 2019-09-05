|
|
SCHNEIDER ROBERT "BOB" FRANCIS
Age 93, of Pittsburgh, PA, died on September 3, 2019. Bob was born to Ralph and Anna Schneider in Bellevue, PA in 1926 and he graduated from Bellevue High School. In 1953, he married Nancy (Lamneck) Schneider. He was a carpenter and tireless worker throughout his life. Bob was a US Army veteran of World War II. As a coach and President of Brad-Mar-Pine little league baseball, he secured the land and built Braisley Field in Wexford. Bob loved playing golf with his family and friends at North Park for more than 50 years. He also enjoyed playing cards and caring for his yard and garden. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Nancy, and their four children, Robert Schneider and wife, Marcia, of Loveland, CO, Susan Limberiou and husband, George, of Pittsburgh, PA, Jeffrey Schneider of Atlanta, GA, and Steven Schneider and wife, Anne, of Manhasset, NY. He was also very proud of his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090 on Friday, September 6, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John Neumann on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. Committal service to follow at Christ Our Redeemer North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019