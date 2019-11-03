Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rex T Smith Funeral Home
2860 Perrysville Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
412-321-4011
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT ARLOF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT G. ARLOF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT G. ARLOF Obituary
ARLOF ROBERT G.

Age 70, of Bellevue, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Maxine (Barzen); loving father of Amy (Bill) Negrich and Robert (Melinda) Arlof; caring grandfather to 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Bob is also survived by his sisters, Michelle Hershey and Mary Leibhart, and his brother, Steven. Bob worked hard all of his life providing the best he could. He loved golf, bowling and playing slots. Most of all, he loved his wife. Bob served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Burial with military honors will be at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the REX T. SMITH FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -