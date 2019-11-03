|
|
ARLOF ROBERT G.
Age 70, of Bellevue, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Maxine (Barzen); loving father of Amy (Bill) Negrich and Robert (Melinda) Arlof; caring grandfather to 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Bob is also survived by his sisters, Michelle Hershey and Mary Leibhart, and his brother, Steven. Bob worked hard all of his life providing the best he could. He loved golf, bowling and playing slots. Most of all, he loved his wife. Bob served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Burial with military honors will be at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the REX T. SMITH FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019