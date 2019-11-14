Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home
1189 National Pike
Hopwood, PA 15445
(724) 437-1115
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT G. CLARKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT G. CLARKE Obituary
CLARKE ROBERT G.

Age 71, of Farmington, PA passed away November 12, 2019 in Uniontown Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born August 2, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA. Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 and Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. the hour of the service with Pastors Kenneth Rockwell and Charles O'Brien officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -