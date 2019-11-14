|
|
CLARKE ROBERT G.
Age 71, of Farmington, PA passed away November 12, 2019 in Uniontown Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born August 2, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA. Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 and Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. the hour of the service with Pastors Kenneth Rockwell and Charles O'Brien officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019