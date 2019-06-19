Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
ROBERT G. COOK

ROBERT G. COOK Obituary
COOK ROBERT G.

Age 82, of Plum, peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of  Robert G. (Jodi) Cook, Jr., Charles W. (Jodi) Cook, Michael Cook and the late Richard J. Cook; grandfather of Emily, Jesse and Sam Cook; brother of Cheryl (Jim) Bender and William (Jeannie) Cook.  Bob was an Army MP and a Disabled American Veteran.  He enjoyed being self-employed as a master plumber and the many friendships he formed through his business.  He also enjoyed his numerous hobbies including hunting, fishing, boating, riding Harley's and going to Disney.  Friends received, Thursday 4-7 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills,  where a Service will be held, Friday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
