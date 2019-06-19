COOK ROBERT G.

Age 82, of Plum, peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of Robert G. (Jodi) Cook, Jr., Charles W. (Jodi) Cook, Michael Cook and the late Richard J. Cook; grandfather of Emily, Jesse and Sam Cook; brother of Cheryl (Jim) Bender and William (Jeannie) Cook. Bob was an Army MP and a Disabled American Veteran. He enjoyed being self-employed as a master plumber and the many friendships he formed through his business. He also enjoyed his numerous hobbies including hunting, fishing, boating, riding Harley's and going to Disney. Friends received, Thursday 4-7 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Friday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .