Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish
ROBERT G. Del GRECO Obituary
Del GRECO ROBERT G.

Of Baldwin Twp., on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine (Thomas); father of Robert G., Jr. (Rita), John (Terry) Del Greco, Terese "Tia" (Gary) Stokan, Denise, George, James (Annette) Del Greco, Rita Sherry, and William Del Greco; grandfather of Gina, Bobby III, Mark, David, John, Anthony, Darah, Christie, Michele, Christian, James, Alexa, Dominick, Taylor, and Taryn; great-grandfather of Rocky, Rose, Catherine, Peter III, Desi, Stokan, Eston, and Penn; brother of the late William, Vincent, George, Nicholas, Albert Del Greco, Rachel Mathews, Yolanda Manupelli, Edith Thomas, and Dorothy Torchia. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brookline Community Food Bank, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
