Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-746-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
ROBERT G. GRAHAM


1938 - 2019
ROBERT G. GRAHAM Obituary
GRAHAM ROBERT G.

Age 81, of Pittsburgh, died Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born January 19, 1938 in Pittsburgh, a son of George and Violet Robinson Graham. Prior to retirement, he worked as a dispatcher for Great American Lines. Surviving are his daughters, Cathi M. (Tony) Podobnik, of Pittsburgh, Angie M. (Bill) Trump, of North Huntington; grandchildren, J.R. Martino and Taylor Trump; several nieces and nephews. Bob also had three sisters. Friends will be received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Sunday, at the SOLLON FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000. Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the John J. Kane Regional Center, 300 Kane Blvd., Pittsburgh PA 15243. Please visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
