IRVING ROBERT G.
Age 90, of Emsworth, peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (Conaway) Irving; loving father of Susan G. (Charles) Gerdes, of Ben Avon, and Robert G. "JR" (Kristen) Irving, Jr., of Harrisburg; brother of Ellen Little, Roberta McCullough, and Mildred Utt; also survived by seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, from 12 p.m. until time of Funeral Service, at 4 p.m., at the LifePointe Alliance Church-Franklin Park Campus, 2298 Rochester Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements entrusted to MCDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, L.L.C., Avalon, PA (412) 766-7000. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at mcdonald-linn.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019